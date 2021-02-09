2021 February 9 13:59

Allocations of Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg for anti-COVID, social and environmental programmes exceeded RUB 50 million in 2020

In 2020, CTSP performed a package of measures worth RUB 32 million to fight the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19 in order to protect its personnel and prevent the virus expansion. The maximum possible number of employees were shifted to a remote work while the personnel operating at the terminal was provided with individual protective means and garments. Regular virus tests were introduced at the terminal as well as daily sanitation of the premises and special schedule for the personnel.

Over RUB 13 million was spent in 2020 under the annual programme aimed at employees’ health protection and social support of their families. The programme covers the employees’ expenses for medical services, sports, leisure as well as birth allowances and other support measures. In 2020, the company also implemented a project on providing the employees’ children with equipment for distant learning.

Measures undertaken in 2020 under the programme of industrial ecology control were aimed at environmental improvements and totaled RUB 5.2 million. They included monitoring of waste and natural water quality, technical maintenance of storm water drainage/treatment facilities and sewerage pump stations as well as timely removal of waste.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) is a modern facility operating within Big Port St. Petersburg and specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes. In 2020, container throughput at CTSP reached 659,000 TEUs, or 8,441 tonnes.