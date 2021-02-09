2021 February 9 12:42

A-Property acquires Sibanthracite Group from Alltech

The Alltech Group has signed an agreement with A-Property on the main terms of the sale of the Sibanthracite Group. Sibanthracite says it will maintain its independence as a separate company under the deal. The agreement stipulates that long-term contracts will be signed with Sibanthracite’s top managers and includes provisions for their participation in the company’s share capital.

