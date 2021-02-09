2021 February 9 13:05

PH Agri agency endorses ICTSI Subic as livestock, raw materials discharge port

Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC), due to its world-class quality of service and strategic location, has been endorsed by the Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) as a discharge port for containers of imported livestock and raw materials, according to the company's release.



The endorsement, signed by DA Undersecretary for Consumer Affairs Ernesto Gonzales, highlights the terminal’s role in ensuring unimpeded trade for the livestock and feed milling industries. It is also seen as an encouragement for importers to use the Subic container port to help make feeds more readily available and affordable to farmers–leading to potentially lower market prices of meat products in the greater Manila area and nearby provinces.



“Given the initiatives of the current administration to support affordable and accessible food for the Filipino people, industry players should be able to tap services which are competitive and will provide access where Filipino consumers demand products,” the DA endorsement letter said.



The DA also noted that it is aware of delays in transporting cargo to Luzon during peak seasons, high-traffic months, and unpredictable weather. SBITC’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and efficient brand of service are exactly what the industry needs to ensure supply delivery continuity.



In the case of animal feed importation, container ports like SBITC offer faster and more reliable operation as containerization eliminates weather-related delays that affect the handling of breakbulk cargo. This gives agribusiness decision-makers added flexibility in balancing cost vs. efficiency. SBITC, for its part, is making conscious efforts to make transactions more seamless and beneficial for industry end users, which help reduce livestock production costs and ease the burden on consumers.



Aside from recommending the Subic port, the DA assured SBITC that it will continue to work with industry players to promote unimpeded trade.

SBITC’s strategic location and connectivity to Central Luzon and the greater Manila area offer the livestock and feed milling industries more flexibility and efficiency.



About Subic Bay International Terminal Corp.

In 2007, under the Subic Port Development Project, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) awarded ICTSI subsidiary Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) the concession for the New Container Terminal (NCT) 1, with commercial operations commencing in 2008. In 2011, under the Subic Port Project’s second phase, SBMA awarded ICTSI Subic, Inc. the concession to operate NCT 2. Increasing volumes at the Subic Bay Freeport enabled ICTSI to streamline and interface the operations of NCT 1 and 2. The merged operations are ready to serve an improving local economy in Central and Northern Luzon regions, alongside with its continued support to facilitate the box market of Metro Manila.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.