2021 February 9 10:15

GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNGC.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of a 174,000 m3 LNGC. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.