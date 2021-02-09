2021 February 9 10:29

Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2021 fell by 14.2% Y-o-Y to 489,300

The port’s container and oil products throughput is increasing

Freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia in January, 2021 fell by 14.2%, year-on-year, to 489,300 tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reporting period, handling of grain and cereal products climbed by 0.6% to 248,100 tonnes, handling of anthracite fell by 12.8% to 216,300 tonnes, building materials – rose by 9% to 45,000 tonnes while handling of oil products grew by 9% to 45,400 tonnes.

Handling of Ro-Ro cargo rose by 11% to 3,457 units, container throughput grew 1.4 times to 454 TEUs.

In the reporting period, the port serviced 2,243 passengers, down 9%, year-on-year.

The number of calls fell by 17% to 129 calls.

Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. Liepaja ranks third port of Latvia by handled cargo volume. Half of the port’s cargo throughput is fueled by crude oil and bulk cargoes imported from the CIS countries, largely from Belorussia. In 2019, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.33 million tonnes.