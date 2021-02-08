  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 8 17:08

    IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence

    As of 1 February 2021, bunkering vessels operating in Europe’s biggest bunkering port, and one of the top three in the world, are required to have a license. The bunker license for bunker fuel transporters covers the bunkering or debunkering of residual fuels and distillates (fuel oil and diesel) and biodiesel.

    The Port of Rotterdam licence requirement is the outcome of a detailed consultation process with a full range of stakeholders, both local and international. IBIA was among those consulted, and has been supportive of the development of a license system. It has taken a huge and dedicated effort led by Ron van Gelder, working as a senior advisor for the Harbour Master Division, to get to this point.

    The Port of Rotterdam has taken this step in a bid to improve transparency and trust in the bunker market, acknowledging that there have been serious concerns about discrepancies in bunker quantity and quality delivered at the port. It says the bunkering license “promotes the transparency and traceability of the bunkering process and helps to better safeguard the quantity of bunkers that are delivered in Rotterdam. The bunker license transporter is therefore of added value for the environment, society and the reputation of the port of Rotterdam as a bunkering port.”

    The Port of Rotterdam has taken inspiration from the success of bunker licencing schemes in Singapore and Gibraltar in reducing disputes, and while its initial licence is less comprehensive, it will be up for review and may be adapted.

    Prior to the license requirement becoming mandatory on 1 February 2021, a total of 24 permits were issued to companies which together represent a fleet of 143 bunker vessels. The bunkering license for the carrier is valid until 1 February 2023.

    Prior to the end of the first two years, there will be a review to evaluate the extent to which the license and the regulations need to be amended in response to the experience gained, for example by making a Mass Flow Meter (MFMs) mandatory.

    IBIA had hoped the Port of Rotterdam and other ports in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region would commit to make MFMs mandatory at the start of 2022. There was an ambition to do that during the consultation and planning period during 2019 and early in 2020. For now, it has proven too complex to set up a licencing scheme that covers the entire ARA region.

    The Port of Rotterdam has explained that making MFM mandatory “could have a considerable impact on the operational management of the bunker transporters and must therefore be properly substantiated. A decision will be taken on this in 2022 after the evaluation.”

    To monitor and trace where the discrepancies are in the bunker chain, the Port of Rotterdam, has set up a reporting centre for complaints, available to all parties in the bunker chain. Complaints regarding bunkering in Rotterdam can be addressed to: DHMR_bunkerklachten@portofrotterdam.com

    IBIA welcomes the mandatory licence for bunker vessels in Rotterdam as a great step forward.

    The board of IBIA has made it a priority to push for implementation of bunkering licensing schemes, including mandatory MFMs, in the world’s top bunkering hubs. Given the very positive impact that mandatory MFMs has had on the bunker market in Singapore, there is a strong argument for introducing this requirement in other major bunkering ports to enhance transparency and reliability regarding delivered volumes, as well as boosting efficiency of bunkering operations, and reducing disputes.

Другие новости по темам: Rotterdam, IBIA  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 8

17:51 Philippines relaxes crew change restrictions for both Filipino nationals and foreigners effective Feb 1
17:27 Vestdavit: Davit designs are based on technology that is tried and trusted from more than 2000 deliveries
17:08 IBIA welcomes Port of Rotterdam bunker fuel transporter licence
16:56 SMM DIGITAL: Successful digital premiere of the leading international maritime trade fair
16:21 PETRONAS supports contractor's efforts to ensure safety of workers in Myanmar's Yetagun oil rig
16:19 MacGregor signs a two-year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement
15:27 Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency
14:39 Port of Mackay projects power ahead
14:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 19,900 pmt by 5 February 2021
13:40 LUKOIL reports 12.2-pct fall of its average daily hydrocarbon production in 2020
13:17 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
12:55 Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard
12:34 VTT, Neste and their partners seek breakthrough in Finnish e-fuel technology
11:43 USCGC Steadfast returns home after 45-day counter-narcotics patrol
11:11 The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing
10:48 Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure drafted new methodology for calculating rates of port dues
10:10 Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes
10:02 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 08, 2021
09:47 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY
09:29 Week starts with oil prices increase
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 5

2021 February 7

17:03 BOEM cancels comment period, virtual meetings for proposed lease sale offshore Alaska
16:21 Port of Oakland’s Executive Director plans for Port growth and a healthy community
15:42 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:02 New direct services per week from the Port of Marseille
14:38 Thames Freeport lodge bid with Government
14:11 Solstad announces sale of three PSVs
13:19 Frosty February blasts Port Authority of NY and NJ but snow teams were prepared
12:37 Maritime NZ urges boaties to take safety seriously this weekend
11:58 Safety induction and harbour pass requirements
11:36 Transportation industry supports more regular rapid mass tests but needs urgent support
10:53 BOEM to resume environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed project
10:08 Port of Brisbane to welcome Team Transport & Logistics to the Port West Estate
09:54 Metrans upgrades wagon fleet with quiet and sustainable break pads

2021 February 6

16:02 Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd
15:17 Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction
14:47 Stena Line plans to launch fossil free ships before 2030
13:27 Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China
12:31 Total joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for zero carbon shipping
11:10 USCG, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement
15:16 Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings
14:34 Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication
14:13 Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record
13:12 Fincantieri starts dry dock works on “Viking Mars”
12:18 Transport giants join forces to make port of Gothenburg fossil-free
11:50 Panama Canal sets LNG transit and tonnage record
11:16 Ports set out Freeports priorities ahead of application deadline
10:22 Regulatory and commercial advantage easily unlocked for owners with the right antifouling, says Jotun
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05, 2021
09:57 Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers
09:33 Oil prices show moderate growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4
07:16 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 21.9% to 764,006 TEU in January 2021

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design