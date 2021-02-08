2021 February 8 18:23

NYK to build two new LPG DF VLGCs

NYK has announced the order of its first two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fueled very large gas carriers (VLGCs) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI; president: Yasuhiko Hashimoto; headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo). Both ships will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and are set for delivery in 2022.



When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGCs will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.



These new VLGCs will comply not only with the SOx Global Cap regulations* that were tightened from January 2020 but also with the EEDI phase 3 requirements**.



In addition, by equipping the ships with LPG tanks on deck, it will be possible to load LPG for fuel separately from the LPG cargo. Having the LPG tanks on deck extends the cruising range of the vessel when LPG fuel is used even though the size of the vessel remains the same.



In the future, by promoting the development of an eco-friendly fleet, NYK will provide customers with a low-carbon transportation mode and contribute to the reduction of environmental loads and the realization of a sustainable global society.



Outline of Vessel:

Length overall: approx. 230 meters

Breadth: 37.20 meters

Depth: 21.90 meters

Summer draft: 11.60 meters

Tank capacity: approx. 86,500 cubic meters (includes the on-deck tank capacity of 2,500 cubic meters)



On February 3, 2021, NYK announced the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) by providing cleaner transportation services, which includes the construction of these LPG dual-fueled VLGCs. To strongly promote ESG management, NYK will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider through a business strategy that responds to climate change.