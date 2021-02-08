2021 February 8 12:55

Rybinskaya Verf shipyard lays down high-speed landing craft for RF National Guard

The craft is to be delivered in 2021



On 5 February 2021, Rybinskaya Verf shipyard (a company of Concern Kalashnikov) laid down yet another BK-16, a high-speed landing craft of Project 02510.Т, for the National Guard of the Russian Federation, says press center of the Concern.



It will be the fifth boat of this design built by Rybinskaya Verf shipyard for the National Guard. The boat is to be delivered this year.



High-speed assault combat boat BK-16 is designed for operations in the coastal zone, military personnel transportation, assault landing on unimproved shore, fire support of landing troops, antipiracy and antiterrorist operations, medical evacuation, rendering help to people in distress. The powerboat is equipped with transportation trailer for transportation by road and air.

The powerboat can be easily reequipped into a command craft, medical craft with intensive care units for evacuation of injured people, diving craft, anti-sabotage craft, fire-fighting craft, mine clearing craft.

BK-16 has a length of 18 m, width – 4.08 m, draft – 0.9 m, crew – 2, maximum speed - 45 knots (over 83 km/k), cruising range – 400 miles, endurance – 24 hours.

Rybinskaya Verf JSC is a full cycle shipyard founded in 1947 at the Rybinsk Reservoir (the Yaroslavl Region). The shipyard covers 155,000 sqm of land and 26,000 sqm of water area. The length of the shipyard’s water front structures is 500 m. The shipyard can launch vessels of up to 400 tonnes I capacity and up to 4 meters in draught.



Rybinskaya Verf was incorporated in 1993 and underwent modernization in 2008. In 2015 the company joined the Concern Kalashnikov.



Concern Kalashnikov is the largest Russian manufacturing company that produces assault and sniper rifles, guided artillery projectiles and a wide range of precision weapons. The Holding, in its turn, is 51% owned by the Rostec State Corporation. The remaining 49% is owned by private investors. The Concern currently ships its products to over 27 countries worldwide. The Concern contains three brands: “Kalashnikov” (combat and civilian weapons)”, “Baikal” (hunting and civilian guns), and “Izhmash” (sporting rifles).