2021 February 8 11:11

The crew of RF Navy’s newest SMB Grayvoron is being trained for the first sailing

The crew of the newest small missile ship Grayvoron of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet has started to practice measures before the first exit to the sea for independent fulfillment of planned combat training tasks, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

At the initial stage, the crew passes the first coursework task, within which the personnel practice the tasks of organizing daily ship service and perform actions to prepare the SMB for battle and campaign.

As part of the preparation, an air defence exercise has already been conducted for a single ship parked at the basing point.

Further, the crew of the Grayvoron SMB will conduct a survivability training exercise, during which the emergency party will take measures to eliminate a conditional fire source in one of the ship's compartments, and also detect and seal a conditional hole in the hull.

The next stage of the crew's combat training will be going to sea with a complex of artillery firing at sea and air targets.