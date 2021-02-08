2021 February 8 15:27

Launch of Port of Kaohsiung's container transfer scheduling system set to increase container delivery efficiency

To alleviate cargo traffic congestion and further shorten container delivery times, Port of Kaohsiung, TIPC issued a contract in 2020 for the development of a new container transfer scheduling system capable of providing real-time information updates and other convenient user services. The objective of this system is to streamline the transfer of containerized cargoes from shipping companies to container yard operators, which may be expected to further enhance Port of Kaohsiung's international competitiveness as a container shipping hub.



The Port of Kaohsiung, Taiwan's largest international port, regularly handles around 70 percent of the nation's containerized cargo volume. Inland transportation of containers processed at the port is handled primarily over National Freeway 1, leading to regular congestion and delays at the freeway's Xiaogang Interchange. Furthermore, the scheduled opening of five new deep-water container wharves at the port's 7th Container Terminal in 2024 is expected to further exacerbate inland container transportation-related congestion.



In response, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), TIPC, and the Kaohsiung City Government have come up with a multifaceted plan to improve roadway connectivity between the Port of Kaohsiung and the national highway grid. This plan includes the implementation of a container transfer scheduling system designed to expedite the transfer of containers from the port to container yards. Benefits of this new system are expected to include:



1.Real-time, image-based road congestion monitoring, letting trucking companies flexibly adjust routes and avoid traffic bottlenecks.

2.The container transfer scheduling system website and associated app is accessible to business users.

3.The system lets trucking companies accurately schedule pickups for their drivers, lets drivers upload requisite information prior to container pickup, lets container yard staff promptly receive and process information, and lets trucks offload containers quickly upon yard confirmation.

4.By entering client container numbers into the system, trucking companies and truck drivers can give advanced notification to container yard operators of scheduled container pickups, allowing for priority processing and expedited check-out.



Because of the many agencies typically involved in container delivery and claim procedures, the developed system is currently only applicable to the three container categories of 1) overweight containers (export only), 2) empty containers, and 3) designated containers (pickup or delivery). For transshipments, data must be available in the port's automated gate system. The Port of Kaohsiung encourages container yard operators, trucking companies, and container truck drivers to take advantage of this system, which has been up and running since December 21st, 2020, to simplify procedures and improve operational efficiencies.