2021 February 8 10:10

Port of Ventspils throughput in January 2021 rose by 6% YoY to 1.26 million tonnes

In January 2021, the port of Ventspils (Latvia) handled 1.26 million tonnes of cargo (up 6%, year-on-year), the Port Authority statistics said.

According to the statement, in January the port handled 856,000 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, 203,000 tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 197,000 tonnes of general cargo.

In the reporting period, the port welcomed 122 ships including 86 dry bulk cargo carriers and 36 tankers.

Ventspils port is located near Venta river. There are terminals for loading and unloading of crude and oil products, liquid chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro trailers. In 2019, the port handled 20.46 million tonnes of cargo (+0.8%, year-on-year).