2021 February 8 09:47

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in January 20201 fell by 11.3% YoY

In January 2021, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 1.27 million tonnes of cargo (-11.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 16% to 950,995 tonnes including 224,798 tonnes of paper (-0.8%), 126,973 tonnes of wood pulp (-21.3%), 141,560 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-14.7%) and 253,320 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.8%).

Handling of import cargo rose by 7% to 315,271 tonnes including 100,221 tonnes of ran wood (-5.3%), 59,597 tonnes of general cargo (-2.5%), 104,022 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+33.2%) and 22,621 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-15%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic fell by 4.5% to 388,125 tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 71.2% to 3,537 tonnes.



Container throughput rose by 7.5% to 54,429 TEUs.

Vessel traffic fell by 10.6% to 194 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2020, the port handled 14.84 million tonnes of cargo.