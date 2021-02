2021 February 7 14:11

Solstad announces sale of three PSVs

Deep Sea Supply Shipowning AS and Deep Sea Supply Shipowning I AS, wholly owned subsidiaries of Solstad Offshore ASA, has sold the PSVs Sea Angler (built 2007, 5 450 BHP), Sea Bass (built 2008, 5 450 BHP) and Sea Turbot (built 2008, 5 450 BHP).



Delivery of the vessels to the new owner took place today Thursday February 4th, 2021.



The sale of the vessels will result in an immaterial accounting effect for Q1 2021.