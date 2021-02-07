2021 February 7 11:58

Safety induction and harbour pass requirements

From Monday 15th February 2021, anyone who has not completed the appropriate induction training will be refused entry or asked to leave the quays until the necessary safety induction training has been completed.



This has been a process we have been working through with our customers and port users for more than a year and the ‘grace’ period is now coming to an end.



Personnel on quays should display / carry a valid Belfast Harbour Access Pass or a Port Induction Certificate as proof that a Port Induction has been completed. This is required to ensure the Port is a safe and secure place to work and operate and that unauthorised personnel are excluded from the port’s operational areas



On-Line Induction

Belfast Harbours On-line Induction System provides standardised information for those wishing to undertake any activity on Belfast Harbour’s Quays and immediate environs.



The on-line process which takes about 15 minutes, will guide applicants through a series of presentation slides detailing the relevant safety, environmental and security information required followed by an online assessment. On successful completion, the applicant will receive an online certificate, which is valid for 2½ years from the date of issue. To remain valid a safety induction will need to be completed every 2½ years.



An induction is required to be completed before a Harbour Access Pass can be issued by Belfast Harbour Police.



Harbour Access Pass

A Harbour Access Pass can be applied for on-line and is required for access control.