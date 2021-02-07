  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 7 11:36

    Transportation industry supports more regular rapid mass tests but needs urgent support

    The pressure on the transportation industry during the pandemic has shifted from moving citizens to keeping a core transportation system operational with a skeleton workforce to ensure freight and key essential workers can continue to move.

    A secondary effect of this shift is the sudden change in sources of revenue for transportation operators, with many experiencing an unexpected shortfall in their finances. The industry has followed all safety measures outlined by governments and authorities, including sanitation, social distancing, mask-wearing, and testing. However, the industry needs more support to cope with new pressures on supply in the spring of 2021.

    U.S. companies ranging from Colgate-Palmolive Co. to Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -- and others across Europe and Asia -- have highlighted the supply strains in recent days. The Federal Maritime Commission launched an inquiry late last year into port congestion, but bottlenecks persist heading into the seasonal peak before Chinese New Year in mid-February.

    “Our freight costs will probably be a pressure point for us over the next, I don’t know, three months or six months,” Greg Hackman, chief operating officer at California-based Boot Barn, said last week, citing port pileups that are affecting inventories.

    Stephen Bartlett, chairman of the Association of Freight Software Suppliers, warned that the disruption may be about to escalate.

    “There could be more disruption as trucks come through that aren’t prepared with paperwork or drivers who haven’t been tested for COVID-19. There will be more issues,” he said.

    Regular rapid mass testing will help facilitate a more significant opening of other large industries such as infrastructure engineering, rail travel, entertainment, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail, among many more. By testing staff regularly in industry with rapid results, consumers and employees can feel safe returning to these environments and employers can have greater certainty on working hours, capacity and avoid further disruption.

    The UK has led the way with its “test to suppress” Moonshots programme, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, including the beginning of mass testing in education with teachers and staff in secondary schools beginning self-testing during February with primary schools following shortly after. In guidance from Public Health England, school staff have been asked to use lateral flow tests twice a week to ensure they are COVID free, with other nations expected to follow as they try to identify new variants and strains of the virus so that they are able to reduce the need for future likelihood and closures in education.

    The key benefit of these lateral flow antigen tests is their ability to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus and prevent transmission at the earliest point. This has become even more vital due to the ability for the virus to mutate to become more infectious as we have seen in the UK (Kent), South Africa and Brazil.

    The World Nano Foundation and pandemic experts say regular use of inexpensive mass lateral flow rapid antigen test kits is the way to beat COVID-19, its variants, and future viruses. The adoption of rapid mass testing across populations can help pinpoint cases of the virus, reducing the likelihood of transmission and allowing those in education to feel more secure when returning to busy schools and universities, as well as allowing education professionals to deliver the highest standard of teaching once again.

    As vaccination quickens across the board, the next prize is to get the world’s economies moving, with mass frequent testing as the key, using the mantra ‘test to suppress’, and as an early warning system to protect against new strains and future outbreaks.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 7

11:58 Safety induction and harbour pass requirements
11:36 Transportation industry supports more regular rapid mass tests but needs urgent support
10:53 BOEM to resume environmental review of Vineyard Wind’s proposed project
10:08 Port of Brisbane to welcome Team Transport & Logistics to the Port West Estate
09:54 Metrans upgrades wagon fleet with quiet and sustainable break pads

2021 February 6

16:02 Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd
15:17 Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction
14:47 Stena Line plans to launch fossil free ships before 2030
13:27 Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China
12:31 Total joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for zero carbon shipping
11:10 USCG, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement
15:16 Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings
14:34 Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication
14:13 Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record
13:12 Fincantieri starts dry dock works on “Viking Mars”
12:18 Transport giants join forces to make port of Gothenburg fossil-free
11:50 Panama Canal sets LNG transit and tonnage record
11:16 Ports set out Freeports priorities ahead of application deadline
10:22 Regulatory and commercial advantage easily unlocked for owners with the right antifouling, says Jotun
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05, 2021
09:57 Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers
09:33 Oil prices show moderate growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4
07:16 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 21.9% to 764,006 TEU in January 2021

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04, 2021
09:28 Oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:09 Port of Rotterdam plans to expand two dolphin configurations

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched