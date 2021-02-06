2021 February 6 15:17

Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction

Euronav NV (“Euronav” or the “Company”) announces it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition through resale of two eco-Suezmax newbuilding contracts. Currently completing construction at the Daehan Shipyard in South Korea, these modern vessels are being acquired for an en-bloc price of USD 113 million. Both vessels are due for delivery in January 2022.



The vessels are the latest generation of Suezmax Eco-type tankers. They will be fitted with Exhaust Gas Scrubber technology and Ballast Water Treatment systems. The vessels have the structural notation to be LNG Ready. Euronav is working closely with the shipyard to also have the structural notation to be Ammonia Ready. This provides the option to switch to other fuels at a later stage.



Hugo De Stoop, CEO said: “The current disruptions to the freight market have provided this opportunity and our strong balance sheet allowed us to act quickly on it. This is in line with our strategy of acquiring good assets at attractive points in the cycle.”



Acquisition rationale and funding

This transaction is consistent with the core company objectives and strategy. As the new vessels are resales, they are not adding to projected vessel supply as they were already under construction. Euronav intends to use existing liquidity and will raise appropriate financing before the delivery of those ships. Balance sheet debt leverage will continue to remain conservative and appropriate for Euronav to retain its strength and flexibility in navigating the tanker cycle.



About Euronav

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The Company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 2 V-Plus vessels, 45 VLCCs (two to be delivered), 26 Suezmaxes (one of which is in a joint venture and two vessels time chartered in) and 2 FSO vessels (both owned in 50%-50% joint venture).