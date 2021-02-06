2021 February 6 16:02

Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd

Hamburg Süd, which is recognised for its long-term, strong customer relationships, has successfully established its brand as part of A.P. Moller-Maersk. Since Hamburg Süd was acquired, the company has been gradually integrating and realising significant synergies at the same time as keeping local empowerment and thereby securing the flexibility to meet customer needs.



Going into the next phase, focus will be on securing and further strengthening customer relations. To lead this phase, long-serving Hamburg Süd executive Poul Hestbaek will take over the reins from Dr Arnt Vespermann, who after more than 20 years with Hamburg Süd has decided to leave the company. The change will take place by end of the first quarter 2021.



“We promised our customers that Hamburg Süd’s DNA would remain unchanged during the integration process, and that they would continue to enjoy the excellent service they are accustomed to from our teams at local level. We have kept that promise”, says Dr Arnt Vespermann. Vespermann adds: “A.P. Moller-Maersk’s multi-brand strategy has been established on the global markets. Going forward, we will place an even stronger focus on implementing this strategy and strengthening our Hamburg Süd brand in terms of customer relations, such as in our Key Account Management efforts. Thus, now is the ideal time for me to relinquish the helm to Poul Hestbaek”.



“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Arnt Vespermann for his dedication and leadership. Arnt has played an instrumental role in ensuring the very successful integration of Hamburg Süd. In the year of the acquisition, Hamburg Süd even grew the volumes, which is a sign of the brand’s extremely high customer loyalty”, says Vincent Clerc, CEO Ocean and Logistics at A.P. Moller - Maersk. “Poul Hestbaek represents continuity thanks to his many years with Hamburg Süd, and with his customer mindset he will lead the continued development and strengthening of Hamburg Süd within the family of Maersk brands. With this leadership transition we start a new chapter in Hamburg Süd’s journey as a highly respected brand in the marketplace”.



Poul Hestbaek has been with the company since 2004 and is currently the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Hamburg Süd. The 59-year-old shipping-industry veteran has previously been responsible for the liner shipping company’s commercial business on several continents, including Latin America, Europe and Asia/Pacific.



Dr Arnt Vespermann joined Hamburg Süd in 1999 as the head of its Legal department and became the director of the tramp shipping subsidiary Rudolf A. Oetker KG in 2006. He has been a member of Hamburg Süd’s Management Board since 2009 and the company’s CEO since late 2017.