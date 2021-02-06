  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 6 13:27

    Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China

    In the first quarter of 2021, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. ordered two eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Model 8 Cranes on Barge. The cranes will be operated by Cosco Shipping Bulk Co. Ltd. (Cosco Bulk) off the coast of Guinea, Africa.

    Home to the world’s largest reserves of bauxite, the Guinean mining industry has been expanding. Cosco Bulk, a subsidiary of a world-leading shipping company, China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited, found they needed more cranes to cope with the volume. These two new cranes will transship bauxite for the production of aluminum from river barges onto ocean-going vessels and will bring the total number of Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge in the region to twelve.

    “It’s always a pleasure to receive a repeat order from a satisfied customer,” says Jerry Fann, Sales Director, Konecranes Port Solutions. “Our technology has proved itself once again under challenging conditions. As the number of Konecranes Gottwald Cranes on Barge grows around the world, we have consolidated our leading position in this market. Our cranes on barge capabilities have been growing steadily since launching in 2004, and we will continue to improve them as technology develops.”

    Specially built for use on the open sea, the cranes provide a maximum outreach of 43 m and a powerful 63 t grab curve for continuous-duty bulk handling. They are designed in accordance with Lloyd’s Register Code for Lifting Appliances in a Marine Environment, which allows them to be operated at wind speeds up to 24 m/s and at maximum wave heights of 2.5 m.

    Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,900 employees in 50 countries.

Другие новости по темам: barge cranes, Konecranes  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 6

16:02 Change at the helm of Hamburg Süd
15:17 Euronav acquires two eco-Suezmax vessels under construction
14:47 Stena Line plans to launch fossil free ships before 2030
13:27 Konecranes wins order for two more cranes on barge from China
12:31 Total joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for zero carbon shipping
11:10 USCG, partners suspend search for missing mariner off Guam

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement
15:16 Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings
14:34 Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication
14:13 Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record
13:12 Fincantieri starts dry dock works on “Viking Mars”
12:18 Transport giants join forces to make port of Gothenburg fossil-free
11:50 Panama Canal sets LNG transit and tonnage record
11:16 Ports set out Freeports priorities ahead of application deadline
10:22 Regulatory and commercial advantage easily unlocked for owners with the right antifouling, says Jotun
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05, 2021
09:57 Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers
09:33 Oil prices show moderate growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4
07:16 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 21.9% to 764,006 TEU in January 2021

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04, 2021
09:28 Oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:09 Port of Rotterdam plans to expand two dolphin configurations

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched
17:16 Brittany Ferries introduces three new freight only services from Ireland to France
16:52 Star Bulk announces a seven vessel transaction with Scorpio Bulkers
15:44 New BIMCO clause aims to curb AIS abuse
15:17 Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port
15:03 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y