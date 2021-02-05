2021 February 5 16:50

Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot

Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) upon the expiry of the terms of office. The Order signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dated 3 February 2021 (No 227-р) has been published on the official portal for legal information.



Konstantin Stasyuk was appointed as Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) on 8 February 2011.