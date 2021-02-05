  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 5 18:55

    The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%

    The Valencia Containerised Freight Index (VCFI) has started the year with a growth of 10.41% in line with the last half of last year, according to Valenciaport's release. The demand in the shipping market remains high for this time of the year, which is also reflected in the low share of the idle fleet, which stands at 1%. In January, all the geographical areas analysed by the index experienced increases in freight rates, in the case of the Western Mediterranean by 3.05% and the Far East by 4.24%. Thus, the VCFI created by the Port Authority of Valencia to reflect the evolution of maritime transport rates reaches 1,571.29 points, accumulating an increase of 57.13% since the beginning of the series in 2018.

    One of the factors in the variation of freight rates is to be found in the average price of a barrel of European Brent, which in January has once again recorded an increase of 9.56%, making it three consecutive months on the rise. In the same direction, bunkering prices (fuel supply to a vessel) increased again in January compared to the previous month, generating several positive months to recover the levels lost in the first part of 2020.

    Demand in the maritime transport market has levelled off after several months of strong growth due to the dynamism of international trade. Thus, a stabilisation in port traffic was already noticeable in November and continued in December, according to the RWI/ISL data compiled by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research. This lower demand has been noted in the freight levels reported by the SCFI (Shanghai Containerized Freight Index) for the first weeks of 2021, which show a moderation that puts an end to the continuous increase since October 2020.

    However, as Alphaliner points out, despite this change in trend, demand levels remain high for this time of year, which is also reflected in the low share of idle fleet in the market. Thus, while on 4 January the levels of inactive containerships represented 1.3% of the total active fleet, on 18 January this fell to 1.0%, to 314,721 TEUs (standard 20-foot containers).

    As for the geographical areas studied by the VCFI, it should be noted that for the first time since 2018, all of them experienced growth compared to the previous month. Among them, it is worth highlighting the strong increase in freight rates to the Baltic States (+21.24%) and Atlantic Europe (+10.44%). Freight rates to the Middle East (+13.49%) and the Indian Subcontinent (+6.40%) also increased, two areas that have experienced very high export traffic from Valenciaport in the second half of 2020, exceeding the previous year’s cargo levels for the same period of the year.

    A notable case is that of freight with the United States and Canada (8.20%). Although exports from Valenciaport have been on a downward trend since October with these markets, the pressure of world demand towards these regions seems to be the cause of the rise in freight rates.

    The Western Mediterranean sub-index rose by 3.05% in January to 1,150.11 points. Thus, the strength of exports from Valenciaport with Morocco and the stability of trade relations with Algeria, allow freight rates to be maintained, which have now increased for two consecutive months.

    As for the Far East sub-index, it once again experienced a new growth of 4.24% and now has six consecutive months of an upward trend. Thus, the VCFI with this region accumulates a growth of 188.06% since the beginning of the series in January 2018. Thus, since October last year, exports from Valenciaport to the Far East have registered a significant growth that has been maintained until the end of the year. On the other hand, it should also be noted that the proximity of the Chinese New Year, which is celebrated in February, may be increasing global export flows to China, which also translates into greater pressure on freight rates.

Другие новости по темам: Valenciaport  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 5

18:55 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index starts the year with a growth of 10.41%
17:50 WPCAP ports take new series of climate change actions
17:15 PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit
16:50 Konstantin Stasyuk released from his position as Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot
16:15 Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea
15:48 MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement
15:16 Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings
14:34 Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication
14:13 Basra Gateway Terminal sets new productivity record
13:12 Fincantieri starts dry dock works on “Viking Mars”
12:18 Transport giants join forces to make port of Gothenburg fossil-free
11:50 Panama Canal sets LNG transit and tonnage record
11:16 Ports set out Freeports priorities ahead of application deadline
10:22 Regulatory and commercial advantage easily unlocked for owners with the right antifouling, says Jotun
10:13 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 05, 2021
09:57 Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers
09:33 Oil prices show moderate growth
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of February 4
07:16 Port of Long Beach container volumes up 21.9% to 764,006 TEU in January 2021

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04, 2021
09:28 Oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:09 Port of Rotterdam plans to expand two dolphin configurations

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched
17:16 Brittany Ferries introduces three new freight only services from Ireland to France
16:52 Star Bulk announces a seven vessel transaction with Scorpio Bulkers
15:44 New BIMCO clause aims to curb AIS abuse
15:17 Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port
15:03 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y
14:39 RF Transport Ministry drafted law on environmental safety of offshore handling operations
14:00 Sovcomflot joins the Neptune Declaration
13:36 Rolls-Royce Power Systems has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships
13:12 Samskip launches new groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam
12:48 NOVATEK joins the Arctic Economic Council
12:11 GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system