2021 February 5 15:48

MacGregor signs a 2 year OnWatch Scout agreement

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a 2 year OnWatch Scout Predict agreement with Load Line Marine SA to support operation of their fleet equipped with MacGregor merchant cranes, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s fourth quarter of 2020 order intake, with installation and testing starting on board four vessels the first semester of 2021.

By increasing the flow of information from ship to shore and applying artificial intelligence and technical expertise to detect patterns that indicate a risk of failure, On Watch Scout enables equipment availability to be maximised and maintenance activities to be more efficiently and cost-effectively planned.

