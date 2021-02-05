2021 February 5 14:34

Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code to be amended in the part of regulations on radio communication

Draft Law on introduction of amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation in the part of maritime regulations on radio communication is available on the federal portal for regulatory documents. According to the explanatory note to the document, the Russian Federation has no designated authority in the area of electric radio navigation and satellite communication. Besides, there are no legal procedures to assign those functions to a certain organization.



Assignment of identification numbers to ships’ satellite communication stations is the task of licensed providers of satellite service while individual call numbers are assigned to ship radio stations by the ad hoc federal authority.



The amendments foresee empowering the Ministry for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media with the abovementioned functions.



The document is available in Russian >>>>