    PD Ports lead virtual Roundtable event to highlight the importance of digitisation post-Brexit

    Last week, PD Ports’ IT Director, Jan-Willem Rickkerink, led a virtual roundtable event with 10 other Northern Powerhouse businesses to discuss how organisations can best utilise technology to ease the flow of goods post-Brexit, the company said in its release.

    The event, coordinated by UMi, followed on from the Northern Powerhouse Export Awards, an event at which PD Ports was the headline sponsor in December last year.

    The discussion saw experts from across a number of industries and sectors come together to discuss shared experiences and challenges that they currently face as a result of Brexit.

    As a business who deals with the movement of goods on a daily basis, PD Ports felt it was important to share ideas and best practice on how technology can help to aid these processes and operations.

    The technology, which requires hauliers to pre-book appointments when dropping off and collecting containers, places the Port in a prime position to support the smooth flow of goods transiting Teesport, in line with new Brexit border controls.

    The event occurred not long after PD Ports launched its ‘Future Teesport’ vision – outlining how it plans to elevate the River Tees to become the UK’s most successful port region by 2050.

    As Statutory Harbour Authority for the River Tees, PD Ports is committed to delivering a strong and sustainable future for the river, driving economic growth and job creation across the Tees Valley region and the UK as a whole.

