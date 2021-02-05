2021 February 5 16:15

Dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” provides feeder transportation in the Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and ADY Container LLC signed a new cooperation agreement, ASCO said in its media release.

According to this agreement, the dry cargo vessel “Teymur Akhmedov” owned by ASCO will carry out feeder transportation in the direction of Alyat-Turkmenbashi-Alyat. It is planned that the feeder will carry out 4 voyages monthly.

It should be noted that the “Teymur Akhmedov” dry cargo vessel is capable of simultaneously transporting 80 of 40-foot containers.