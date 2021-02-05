2021 February 5 15:16

Wärtsilä and SAACKE sign strategic partnership to expand their marine solution offerings

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a strategic partnership agreement with SAACKE, the Germany based global supplier of marine firing plants for seagoing vessels, offshore plants and LNG tankers. The agreement will strengthen the companies’ ability to offer a comprehensive range of leading technology solutions to shipyards and ship owners.

A central feature of the agreement is a cooperation regarding safety, in particular with Inert Gas Systems (IGS) and Gas Combustion Units (GCU). The agreement will also enable both partners to offer larger and more comprehensive scopes of supply. This will in turn benefit customers in the form of technology capability, cost savings, improved services, and easier procurement procedures.

The agreement covers SAACKE’s Boilers, Exhaust Gas Economizers, and air-cooled Gas Combustion Units, as well as Wärtsilä’s Inert Gas Systems and combined Inert Gas & Gas Combustion units. Wärtsilä will also make its Flue Gas system available to SAACKE, thereby making it possible for a single delivery of a Boiler and Flue Gas system, thereby improving system performance and reducing cost.

The joint offering targets the LNGC and LPGC markets, which are expected to remain strong during the coming years. The strategic partnership will provide the market place with a stronger and more competitive vendor. For Wärtsilä, the agreement encourages an increased focus on Gas Systems, while for SAACKE it adds the ability to deliver Boilers and Inert Gas Systems as a single integrated solution for tankers.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. The main focus areas are gas handling solutions, including storage, fuel, transfer, and BOG management for seaborne transport, gas to power, liquefaction, and biogas solutions. The aim is to assist customers achieve a sustainable future by focusing on asset lifecycle performance, innovation, and digitalisation.

SAACKE is the inventor of the Gas Combustion Unit technology. As specialist in combustion systems for seagoing vessels, SAACKE makes it possible with the GCU to transport liquefied natural gas (LNG) safely and reliably at sea.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



SAACKE in brief:

Founded 1931 in Germany, SAACKE is a family company in the 4th generation with about 1.200 employees. About 450 engineers underline the approach as leader in combustion technology for burners, marine boilers and thermal processes. More than 20.000 plants with over 7.000 customers are proof for reliability, safety and legendary robustness.