2021 February 5 09:57

Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out discussion of localization approach with Russian customers

Rolls-Royce Power Systems does not rule out establishment of its production facilities in Russia, Andreas Schell, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, told IAA PortNews. He says Rolls-Royce Power Systems supplies products to Russian customers in the area of mobile solutions (including commercial marine and industrial application) and stationary solutions (any PowerGen applications). In order to serve Russian customers better the subsidiary, MTU RUS, was established in 2013 and holds full responsibility in sales and service.



“We observe continuously the potential and demands in our markets. In Russia we currently invest in our local service & repair capabilities. In case of substantial business opportunities, we are ready to discuss with our customers also localization approach”, said Andreas Schell.