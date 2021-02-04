2021 February 4 18:42

Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design

The ship has left Saint-Petersburg for fishing tests



The flag of the Russian Federation has been raised on the Barentsevo More (Barents Sea) trawler, the first factory ship built in Russia over the recent history. The flag-raising ceremony for the ship designed by Marine Engineering Bureau and built by Vyborg Shipyard has been held today, 4 February 2021, IAA PortNews correspondent reports from the ceremony. Upon completion of the ceremony, the ship has left Saint-Petersburg for fishing tests.



The event was attended by Ilya Shestakov, Head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency); Aleksandr Tsybulsky, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region; Aleksandr Beglov, Governor of Saint-Petersburg; representatives of Saint-Petersburg Authorities, Vyborg Shipyard, Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet, United Shipbuilding Corporation.



The lead ship of Project KMT01, named Barents Sea, was laid down on 31 May 2017 and launched on 5 December 2018.

In September 2020, Vyborg Shipyard PJSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) and Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet JSC (a company of North West Fishing Consortium) signed an acceptance/delivery certificate for the Barents Sea, lead ship in a series of four processing trawlers of Project KMT01.



The series of KMT01 ships is intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish caviar, liver, fish oil and flower.



Under the contract with Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet JSC, Vyborg Shipyard is to build four ships of KMT01 design. Two vessels of the remaining three units have been launched with the preparations for the launching of the forth ship nearing completion. The construction is covered by the programme of investment quotas encouraging the construction of fishing ships at domestic shipyards.



The Barents Sea (Barentsevo More) is acknowledged as the Best Factory Ship of 2020 by Baird Maritime Awards.



