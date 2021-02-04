2021 February 4 18:10

Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

The difference with bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam is $26 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, average bunker indications at the port of St. Petersburg as of 4 February 2021 are as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $313 pmt (up $10 versus the Tuesday level; $31 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of MGO - $452 pmt (up $12 versus the previous period; $25 less than in Rotterdam).

Average price of ULSFO - $441 pmt (up $11 versus the previous period; $29 less than in Rotterdam).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $413 pmt (up $13 versus the previous period; $19 less than in Rotterdam).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.