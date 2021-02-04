2021 February 4 17:51

Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship

Given the increased demand prior to Chinese New Year and THE Alliance’s service deployment, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) will take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU new chartered vessel ‘YM Target’ on February 5th. With the support from the ship owner, YM Target can be delivered and join Yang Ming’s global fleet nearly three months ahead of schedule. The vessel will be deployed to THE Alliance’s Trans-Pacific route PN3 and provide efficient delivery service between Asia and Pacific Northwest.

To further strengthen Yang Ming’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, the company ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. YM Target is the fourth to be delivered in the series. This type of vessels has a nominal capacity of 12,690 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 332.2 meters, a width of 48.2 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed up to 23 knots. The containerships incorporate various environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant and Alternative Marine Power system.

In addition, these vessels adopt the twin-island design to increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety. The ship hull form optimization will further increase energy saving and reduce overall emissions. Furthermore, the ships are designed with shorter length and beam, which makes them easier to maneuver during berthing or departure. The hull dimensions enable these ships to call at major ports across the world, pass through new Panama Canal with no restriction, and facilitate greater flexibility in vessel deployment.

Yang Ming started taking delivery of these new vessels in 2020. With the new ships, the company will be able to lower the average age of its global fleet and accelerate fleet optimization to achieve energy efficiency and reduce unit cost. These newbuildings will help the company to proactively cope with the challenges and stricter environmental regulations faced by the fast-changing shipping industry.

Recently, the container shipping market has seen a surge in demand. During the period, the deployment of the four new vessels will enable Yang Ming to maximize capacity utilization, greatly enhance its service quality, and deliver more excellent service to global customers.

YM Target will join THE Alliance’s trans-Pacific service PN3 on February 7th, the port rotation of PN3 is Hong Kong – Yantian – Shanghai – Pusan – Vancouver – Seattle – Pusan – Kaohsiung – Hong Kong.