2021 February 4 16:59

Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno

The Eco Livorno is another new entry in the Grimaldi fleet. The third of 12 hybrid vessels of the innovative Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) class – thanks to their unique design they are the largest short sea ro-ro vessels in the world and also the most eco-friendly ones – was delivered by the Chinese Jinling shipyard located in Nanjing, the company reports.

The Eco Livorno, which flies the Italian flag, has a length of 238 meters, a beam of 34 meters, a size of 67,311 GT and a along 7 decks (2 of which are hoistable) is twice the previous class of short sea ro-ro ships deployed by Grimaldi: the vessel can carry 7,800 linear meters of freight, equal to 500 trailers and 180 cars; the quarter stern ramp allows loading of freight units of 150 tons.

During port stays the ship is capable of cutting emissions to zero by using electricity stored in mega lithium batteries with a total power of 5 MWh, recharged during navigation with shaft generators and 350 m2 solar panels. The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art, electronically controlled engines and with exhaust gas cleaning system to reduce sulphur and particulate emissions.

Once in Italy by the end of February the Eco Livorno will join sister vessels Eco Valencia and Eco Barcelona on the regular ro-ro service Livorno, Savona, Barcelona, Valencia.