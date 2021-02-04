2021 February 4 16:00

Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga

Volga Shipping Company JSC and Volga-Baltic Logistic LLC (subsidiary of Volga Shipping Company) have completed the delivery of oversize equipment for construction of the multifunctional terminal in the Leningrad Region intended for handling of mineral fertilizers, dry bulk and general cargo, Volga Shipping Company says in a press release.



The delivery from Kaliningrad to the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) began in January and finished on 25 January 2021 года.



Two river/sea class vessels of Volga Shipping Company, Onyx and Charoyeet of Project DCV36, transported two foot bridges (65-70 meters long) and four 53-meter long crane booms. Each cargo unit was up to 155 tonnes in weight and 9 meters in height. The ships carried a total of 1,000 tonnes of oversize equipment.



To arrange transportation of oversize cargo specialists of Volga-Baltic Logistic cooperated with the engineers of Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF), Trans Engineering Company LLC and Digital Marine Technologies LLC to conduct engineering calculations and to develop several projects for transportation, disposition, fixing of cargo as well as for its loading and unloading by cranes.



“Efficient solution on disposition of long length cargo on the two vessels of Volga Shipping Company was implemented with the assistance of Digital Marine Technology”, says Volga Shipping Company.



Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.

Volga Shipping Company’s subsidiary Volgo-Baltic Logistic LLC was established in 2008 for arranging multimodal transportation of general and project cargo.

Together with Volga Shipping company, VBL takes part in projects on development of hydrocarbon fields in the Caspian Sea, expansion of RF refining complex, nuclear power industry, chemical industry, machine building and shipbuilding through delivery of equipment by river-sea going ships and articulated tug-barge units.