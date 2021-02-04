2021 February 4 14:14

Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020

There is an upward trend in freighted goods at Port of Kapellskär, Ports of Stockholm’s largest freight port. Despite the worldwide pandemic, freight volumes in 2020 increased nine percent compared to the previous year, the company said in its release.

Freight volumes at Port of Kapellskär are continuing to rise. In 2020, a total 2.9 million tonnes of freight was transported via Kapellskär, an increase of 250,000 tonnes. This shows the supply of goods shipped by sea, which is so important to the Stockholm area, functioned very well in the difficult prevailing circumstances.

Finnlink, Ports of Stockholm’s largest freight customer, represented the largest proportional rise in freight volumes, but freight volumes in 2020 also increased for DFDS and Tallink Silja. Both shipping companies introduced additional vessels on the Kapellskär – Paldiski (Estonia) route to meet the demand for transport when services from Stockholm stopped as a result of the pandemic.



Port of Kapellskär is one of Sweden’s most important and modern freight ports. Its location, in combination with very short approach times, makes it possible to rapidly transport goods and passengers to and from the Stockholm region, where more than 50 percent of Sweden’s consumption takes place.



Ports of Stockholm is Sweden’s third-largest freight transport port. Port of Kapellskär currently handles 50 percent of Ports of Stockholm’s ferry freight to and from Finland and Estonia. Each year 3.5 million metres of freight passes through Kapellskär.