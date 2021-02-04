2021 February 4 13:58

Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project

Fincantieri has officially started its activities within the SEA Defence project, which has been selected within the European Defense Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP 2019) and has started last December, the company said in its release.



The EDIDP, which paves the way for the European Defence Fund, focuses on strengthening the European defence technological and industrial base, as well as on increasing the EU’s autonomy and technological leadership.



SEA Defence is a feasibility study, which aims to provide a roadmap of technologies to be included in next generation of naval platforms and pursued in further European development programmes. The SEA Defence project is supported by participating EU Member States, led by the Netherlands Ministry of Defence. The support of Member States is essential in order to ensure that the results of the project will lead to actual next generation naval capabilities which will effectively support the European naval forces against potential future threats.



The Grant Agreement worth a total of about euro 14 million which finances the project was signed by the EC, marking an important step in EU naval cooperation. SEA Defence is a collaboration of SEA Naval, the naval working group of SEA Europe (the European Shipyards and Equipment Association), including Damen, Fincantieri, supported by its subsidiaries Cetena and Seastema as linked third parties, Naval Group, Navantia, SAAB Kockums, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, Lürssen Defence, TNO, MARIN, Odense Maritime Technology, CTN.