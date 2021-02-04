2021 February 4 13:27

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) says it has put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane with lifting capacity of 63 tonnes. Upon completion of start-up/set-up operations and tests, the crane commenced handling of ferrous metal.

“The new crane is able to handle 60-tonnes slabs and heavy refrigerated containers of over 40 tonnes. The Vityaz can operate with spreaders, electric magnets and grabs”, Vitaly Zavolovsky, Chief Mechanic of SP SPb, tells about the flexibility of the new handling equipment.

It is the third Vityaz of SP SPb. The company earlier acquired two similar 40-tonne cranes from SMM CJSC. In 2020, the port also put into operation a Liebherr telescopic mobile crane of 84 tonnes in capacity and conducted modernization of two Kondor portal cranes with lifting capacity of 40 tonnes.

“Regular upgrading of the equipment fleet lets the company build up handling volumes and raise the speed of cargo handling”, said Andrey Zubarev, Managing Director of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.