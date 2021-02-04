  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 4 11:51

    Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit

    The Port of Gdańsk reports the first delivery of fish after Brexit.

    “Silver Crystal is a 90 m long vessel adapted to the transport of perishable foods. It is equipped with professional cold stores to ensure that cargo is delivered intact to the destination port,” says Anna Drozd, Spokesperson at the Port of Gdańsk.

    The carrier brought mackerel from the Shetland Islands. Then, the fish were taken to a modern cold storage and handling facility of the North Atlantic Producers Organization (NAPO), which is engaged in sustainable fishing.

    Maciej Kisiel, CEO of Chłodnia Gdańsk Sp. z o.o. said that: “The delivery of cargo from England could be made only because we are the only port in Poland to have a border veterinary control point dedicated to non-containerized shipments of raw fish (…) A wide range of raw fish material goes through our cold store and ultimately ends on the plate of an everyday Pole . We are talking about Baltic herring, Baltic sprat, North Sea herring and Barents Sea cod. Interestingly, the North-East Atlantic provides us with more than seven million tonnes of frozen fish for consumption, so everything that arrives at Gdańsk is only a small fraction of resources in that region. However, each year we attempt to improve the transport channels through the Port of Gdańsk and further reduce the costs of raw materials for the Polish processors”.

    The NAPO cold store is located at the very entrance to the port in Gdańsk. The choice of location was not accidental.

    “A key aspect in making the decision was the distribution structure of the Polish processing business. When looking at the map, we can find the biggest fish processing companies are within 180 km of Gdańsk. In addition, the well-connected A1 road gives access to Upper Silesia or the vicinity of Bydgoszcz, where this industry is also flourishing.
    From my perspective, Gdańsk is the best location in Poland for such projects,” adds Maciej Kisiel.

    A dedicated wharf in the immediate vicinity is used only for unloading ships that do business with the cold store, and within a 5 km radius there are two container terminals supporting direct connections with Asia, Africa and Western Europe.

    The location in the Duty Free Zone (WOC) allows optimising customs and fiscal costs, resulting in lower costs of product delivery to the end customer.

    “WOC is a terminal located around the Władysław IV Basin, directly at the entrance to the Inner Port in Gdańsk. This area is treated as being “abroad”. From a practical point of view, this means a number of benefits for entrepreneurs. The Duty Free Zone is the location of many of our importers, but also customs agencies, and inspection and shipping companies,” explains Anna Drozd.

Другие новости по темам: Gdansk  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 4

18:42 Flag-raising ceremony held on Barentsevo More trawler, lead factory ship of KMT01 design
18:26 CMA CGM updates PSS for cargo from North Europe & the Mediterranean to South America West Coast, Central America & the Caribbean
18:10 Bunker prices start rising at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:56 MSC participates in zero carbon meeting led by hrh The Prince of Wales
17:51 Yang Ming to take delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship
17:28 Experts believe equipment of river/sea ships with hydrogen engines is not a distant prospect
16:59 Grimaldi group takes delivery of the Eco Livorno
16:15 Van Hattum en Blankevoort starts work on extending the deep-sea quay wall of Sif at the Port of Rotterdam
16:00 Volga Shipping Company delivered oversize cargo for terminal construction in Ust-Luga
15:41 Port of San Diego and ECOncrete begin pilot project to boost coastal infrastructure and ecosystems on Harbor Island
15:16 MABUX releases Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 05
14:14 Freight is up nine percent at Port of Kapellskär in 2020
13:58 Fincantieri officially takes part to the sea defence project
13:48 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:27 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg put into operation its new Vityaz portal crane
13:03 Arctic Economic Council welcomes new members from Russia
12:09 Jan De Nul vessels first to receive new Bureau Veritas ultra-low emissions notation
11:51 Port of Gdańsk reports first delivery of fish after Brexit
11:30 AS Tallink Grupp reports 80.4% decrease of passenger transportation in January 2021
11:09 Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry
10:45 TS Shipping wins public tender for provision of icebreaking services and navigation in the Gulf of Finland
10:09 National pilot project ‘Border One Stop Shop (BOSS)’ boosts Port of Hamburg
09:39 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 04, 2021
09:28 Oil prices continue rising
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of February 3
09:09 Port of Rotterdam plans to expand two dolphin configurations

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched
17:16 Brittany Ferries introduces three new freight only services from Ireland to France
16:52 Star Bulk announces a seven vessel transaction with Scorpio Bulkers
15:44 New BIMCO clause aims to curb AIS abuse
15:17 Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port
15:03 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y
14:39 RF Transport Ministry drafted law on environmental safety of offshore handling operations
14:00 Sovcomflot joins the Neptune Declaration
13:36 Rolls-Royce Power Systems has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships
13:12 Samskip launches new groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam
12:48 NOVATEK joins the Arctic Economic Council
12:11 GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system
11:48 Teams of diving specialists from all fleets arrived in Sevastopol to prepare for the "Depth" competition
11:25 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2021 fell by 37% YoY
11:17 DEME announces the start of construction of the world’s longest immersed tunnel
11:04 CMA CGM supports American customers with increased capacity in the U.S.
10:44 Ports welcome Scottish Gov't funding for hard-hit fishing harbours
10:36 RINA awarded 7 new builds contract by Royal Bodewes
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03, 2021
10:08 NSR cargo traffic grew by 8.3% in January 2021
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2

2021 February 2

18:37 “K”Line to expand sharing of ship operation data to enhance utilization of big data in the maritime industry
18:04 The leading international maritime trade event SMM DIGITAL starts work
17:52 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:36 Transport Canada’s Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requests notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom
17:33 MSC takes delivery of new cruise ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:29 Green Award Foundation signs contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for Environmental Ship Index
17:03 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down third serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:04 Port of Antwerp installs smart bollards with sensors