2021 February 4 11:09

Wärtsilä’s hybrid solution selected for new Isle of Man ferry

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a comprehensive range of solutions for a new 132 metres long RoPax ferry for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Co (IOMSPC). It is being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea and will serve the Heysham to Douglas, Isle of Man route. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in the second quarter of 2020, the company said in its release.

Wärtsilä has worked closely with the owner to develop a customised integrated solution based on the ship’s operating profile and customer-specific requirements. Reliability, efficiency, and low operating costs were key considerations. Central to the design is the Wärtsilä 31 engine, recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine and an engine that can also utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in a condition based maintenance regime.

The Wärtsilä scope includes the Wärtsilä 31 engines, electrical and automation including Wärtsilä’s Low Loss Concept (LLC), the energy storage system, and propulsion machinery including the transverse thrusters. Wärtsilä will also supply the latest NACOS Platinum integrated navigation system along with a newly developed, ground-breaking Bridge Console Design and its Aquarius UV Ballast Water Management system. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the latter part of 2021.



Wärtsilä in brief:

