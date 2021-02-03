  The version for the print
    Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port

    The Port of Singapore has been recognised as an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Port Services Network (APSN) Green Port in 2020. This is the third consecutive time that MPA has received the accolade since it was launched in 2016, MPA said in the release.

    The Green Port Award System (GPAS) programme is a green evaluation system for ports in the APEC region developed by APSN with the endorsement of the APEC forum. The programme promotes the sustainable development of ports in the Asia-Pacific region.

    This accolade affirms the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) efforts on decarbonisation. MPA had undertaken a series of sustainability initiatives in 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Port of Singapore. Notably, MPA had established a S$40 million Maritime GreenFuture Fund for research, testing and adoption of low-carbon technologies last year. MPA also embarked on efforts to enable the Port of Singapore to supply liquified natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel. In addition, MPA established the Future Fuels Port Network with international partners to collectively drive the research and development of clean marine fuels across participating ports in support of industry decarbonisation.

     

