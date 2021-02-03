2021 February 3 14:39

RF Transport Ministry drafted law on environmental safety of offshore handling operations

The draft document has been submitted to the Government



Upon RF President’s instructions the Government of the Russian Federation is drafting a law “On introduction of amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code and other legislative acts of the Russian Federation (in the part of regulation of dangerous cargo ship-to-ship transshipment beyond the ports’ water areas), says press center of Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko.



Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier approved the list of instruction following the joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects. According to it, RF Government is to submit proposals on improvement of off-shore handling of cargo by May 1.



The amendments foresee a direct ban on ship-to-ship transshipment of dangerous cargo (such as oil products and toxic chemicals) beyond the ports’ water areas.





