  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 3 14:00

    Sovcomflot joins the Neptune Declaration

    SCF Group says it signed the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change, which ensures the enforcement of labour rights and supports global supply chains in the face of the restrictions imposed worldwide due to the СOVID-19 pandemic.

    The document is an initiative of the Global Maritime Forum and has been signed by more than 450 major companies in the shipping, oil and gas, and other industries. The companies that signed the document commit to taking action to resolve the crew change crisis as soon as possible, involving their partners and government authorities in the process.

    "The lack of timely crew changes leads to the violation of the seafarers' labour rights and creates significant safety risks due to the stress and fatigue of crew members after extended periods at sea, leading to decreased concentration and motivation. Sovcomflot seafarers must be sure that their employer, together with its partners and clients, is doing everything necessary to ensure that the crews return home on time. During 2020, Sovcomflot took all possible measures to ensure that crew changes complied with all the existing international and Russian regulations, as well as the requirements of relevant authorities, while countering the spread of coronavirus. This year, we will continue to work in this direction," said Sergey Popravko, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PAO Sovcomflot.

    In the face of the pandemic, SCF Group quickly and efficiently protected the health of its employees and ensured the smooth functioning of all departments, including the fleet. Local restrictions in a number of countries and regions have definitely adjusted the crew change process. For its part, the company has done and continues to do everything possible to ensure the timely return of seafarers home. In particular, the company optimised the rotation scheme in order to change a significant percentage of the crews immediately whenever ships call at Russian ports. 

    Sovcomflot is taking a set of measures to monitor the health of each crew member prior to boarding the vessel, during the voyage and when going ashore. All rotating crews are allowed to go on board only after passing the coronavirus test, then the crew members are held for medical observation for two weeks and, if necessary, take a second test.

    Between 95 to 100 per cent of our shore-based personnel have transferred to remote working, thanks to the timely integration of digital solutions into all core operational management processes.

    PAO Sovcomflot is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. As of the date of this release, the Group’s fleet comprises 146 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.7 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

    SCF is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.

    SCF currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with further 18 LNG carriers under construction. The Group has been an independent owner and operator of LNG carriers since 2006 and was the first Russian company to successfully enter this premium segment of the global shipping market. Among the key charterers of SCF Group’s gas fleet are: Gazprom; Sakhalin Energy; Shell; Yamal LNG; Sibur, and Tangguh LNG.

Другие новости по темам: Sovcomflot, Neptune Declaration  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 3

18:36 ABS launches digital solution for sustainable marine operations
18:10 KSK Grain Terminal raised RUB 1.1 billion to complete an investment project
17:53 MSC debuts a dedicated blocktrain from Jinhua to Ningbo in Eastern China
17:41 Humber Freeport bid launched
17:16 Brittany Ferries introduces three new freight only services from Ireland to France
16:52 Star Bulk announces a seven vessel transaction with Scorpio Bulkers
15:44 New BIMCO clause aims to curb AIS abuse
15:17 Port of Singapore receives accolade for Green Port
15:03 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2021 grew by 8% Y-o-Y
14:39 RF Transport Ministry drafted law on environmental safety of offshore handling operations
14:00 Sovcomflot joins the Neptune Declaration
13:36 Rolls-Royce Power Systems has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships
13:12 Samskip launches new groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam
12:48 NOVATEK joins the Arctic Economic Council
12:11 GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system
11:48 Teams of diving specialists from all fleets arrived in Sevastopol to prepare for the "Depth" competition
11:25 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2021 fell by 37% YoY
11:17 DEME announces the start of construction of the world’s longest immersed tunnel
11:04 CMA CGM supports American customers with increased capacity in the U.S.
10:44 Ports welcome Scottish Gov't funding for hard-hit fishing harbours
10:36 RINA awarded 7 new builds contract by Royal Bodewes
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03, 2021
10:08 NSR cargo traffic grew by 8.3% in January 2021
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2

2021 February 2

18:37 “K”Line to expand sharing of ship operation data to enhance utilization of big data in the maritime industry
18:04 The leading international maritime trade event SMM DIGITAL starts work
17:52 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:36 Transport Canada’s Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requests notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom
17:33 MSC takes delivery of new cruise ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:29 Green Award Foundation signs contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for Environmental Ship Index
17:03 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down third serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:04 Port of Antwerp installs smart bollards with sensors
15:37 DNV GL Maritime CEO bets on gas, methanol and ammonia as most promising marine fuels
15:04 LR boosts cyber capacity in Greece
14:39 Throughput of port Azov in January 2021 surged by 90% YoY
14:15 Crowley gets contract to deliver military specification fuel to remote Aleutian air station
14:00 Temporary Offshore Complex for LNG Transshipment put into operation in Murmansk
13:14 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreements
12:21 46 vessels were repaired at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard in 2020
12:12 Höegh LNG signs all documentation for its 10-year charter with H-Energy
11:53 Saimaa Canal navigation season ends on February 8
11:09 Biorisk rules issued by Bureau Veritas
10:52 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Cola of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered the Red Sea
10:30 Baltic Workboats’ first of three 30m hybrid ferry newbuilds for commuters on Germany’s Kiel Canal to go into service soon
10:09 Fincantieri strengthens its merchant ships division
09:41 Finnish UPM considers building biorefinery in Rotterdam
09:33 Oil prices rise on optimism regarding demand
09:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 02, 2021
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 1
08:51 Solstad Offshore awarded MHI Vestas with windfarm work contract

2021 February 1

18:36 Viking Line adds new destinations for the summer of 2021
18:16 Nexans wins further contract to bring high-speed connectivity to Brazil’s Amazon region
18:05 Six large investment projects to be implemented in Russia’s Arctic Zone
17:56 Stena Line signs long-term contract in Ventspils
17:37 Transneft increases petroleum products transportation volume to Vysotsk to 3.5 MTPA
17:16 StormGeo establishes local presence in Denmark to better support shipping companies in the region
16:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2021 fell by 26.6% YoY
16:28 NAVTOR optimises potential with fleet management and performance move in NavFleet launch