Rolls-Royce Power Systems has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships

Rolls-Royce Power Systems already has a running prototype of equipment health monitoring system for autonomous ships Andreas Schell, CEO, Rolls-Royce Power Systems, told IAA PortNews when asked to share the company’s experience in autonomous shipping at the online opening press conference for SMM DIGITAL. According to the speaker, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is concentrated right now on making ships ready for autonomous shipping. Among other examples he named an Artificial Chief Engineer system and a remote service.



Andreas Schell says it is time to think about the bridge to propeller. “This is a part of our strategy and in December we did make an important acquisition – we announced that we acquired Servowatch Systems which is basically a company that will allow us use the latest technology in the bridge technology available”, said Andreas Schell.

He also emphasized that autonomous shipping is not expected to come overnight. It will come in paces with a lot of activities currently going on towards that.