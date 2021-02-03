2021 February 3 13:12

Samskip launches new groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam

With Brexit now fact, Samskip reacts to a demanding increase of groupage shipping services. By launching a new two-time weekly groupage service between Hull and Rotterdam, importers and exporters that do not have the need for a full container shipping, can now easily avoid post-Brexit hassle and keep shipping costs down with this new premier groupage service, Samskip reports.

With a fixed sailing schedule, this service departs twice per week on Wednesday and Saturday from Hull towards Rotterdam with a three days transit time. Delivery of the goods must happen to the warehouse two days before the planned departure.

Samskip operates as a licensed customs broker on both sides of the English Channel. Exporters and importers can benefit of no delays to get their goods released. In addition, comprehensive pre – on carriage services are available in The UK and The Netherlands, enhancing shippers’ logistical supply chain to and from the port of arrival or departure.

Thijs Cramer, Business Development Manager Samskip, said that the service launch fits with the current strategy of the company when importers and exporters in UK and mainland Europe continue to change their supply chain management due to Brexit. An extension of the current service connecting to Amsterdam and vice versa will be launched shortly.

Connecting to Europe’s biggest port, Rotterdam is the link towards inland Europe. Samskip’s multimodal connections compliments this groupage service, making it easy to transport your goods into the Northern and Southern European markets by road, rail, or barge.