Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2021 fell by 37% YoY

The number of bunker operations fell to 247

In January 2021, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals exceeded 64,300 tonnes, down some 37% versus 102,700 tonnes sold in January 2020, according to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume (about 40,000 tonnes) was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 55,000 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 7,200 tonnes, with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunker operations fell from 255 to 247.

In 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 978,000 tonnes, down some 42%, year-on-year.



