    DEME announces the start of construction of the world’s longest immersed tunnel

    On 1 January 2021, the Femern Link Contractors joint venture began work on the world's longest immersed tunnel, DEME reports.

    Up to 9 metres high and 43 metres wide, the 18 km long combined road and rail tunnel linking Germany and Denmark will foster trade and tourism in Northern Europe. Works have started on the Danish side, with the construction of the factory that will manufacture the 200-metre precast concrete box girders that will be immersed to form the fixed link between Denmark’s Lolland Falster region and Germany’s Schleswig Holstein Land. The project will have a workforce of 2,000 employees at the peak of activity. This new infrastructure facility, one of the most ambitious ongoing projects in Europe, will shorten the journey between the German and Danish coasts to just 7 minutes by train and 10 minutes by car from the current travel time of one hour by ferry or a 160 km detour by car. Delivery is scheduled for mid-2029.

    The joint venture comprises VINCI Construction Grands Projets (lead company for the two contracts covering construction of the immersed tunnel and the tunnel precast element factory), Per Aarsleff Holding A/S (lead company for the third contract, which covers the tunnel access ramps), Soletanche Bachy International (a VINCI Construction subsidiary), CFE, Dredging International NV, Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau, Max Bögl Stiftung & Co, BAM Infra and BAM International. Consultant: COWI
     
    About DEME

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience and has fostered a pioneering approach throughout its history, enabling it to be a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

