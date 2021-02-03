2021 February 3 12:11

GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system

GTT has received Approval in Principle (AiP) for the NO96 containment system application as an LNG fuel tank for Ultra Large Container Vessels from the classification society DNV GL, GTT reports.

GTT and DNV GL reviewed the compatibility of the NO96 technology within a container vessel hull to ensure that the integration of such a containment system is fit for purpose. Under the AiP procedure, a sloshing assessment of the containment system has also been performed.