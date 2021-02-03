  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 February 3 11:04

    CMA CGM supports American customers with increased capacity in the U.S.

    The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announces today several initiatives it has implemented to meet the needs of its customers and make the shipping and logistics supply chain as seamless as possible, despite an exceptionally strong demand, particularly in the U.S. Over the past six months, demand for goods transportation has bounced back sharply from the contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020.

    As a customer-centric Group, CMA CGM has increased capacity in the U.S. by 39% between the first and second half of 2020. To demonstrate its agile approach and ongoing commitment to customers, the Group announced details of the continued ramp-up, which include:
     25 extra loaders operating on routes between Asia and the U.S. providing over 114,500 TEUs in total capacity, from May to December 2020;
     13 vessel-size increases; and
     A new direct service called the Golden Gate Bridge (GGB) service with first call in Oakland on February 12.
    The first and only Transpacific carrier to offer direct service to Oakland from Asia
    Effective immediately, CMA CGM’s GGB service (previously SEAPRIORITY EXPRESS) will first call at the Port of Oakland on its route from Shanghai and Yantian, China. It will remove the Port of Los Angeles from the current route and enhance service by providing customers with an innovative and creative fast-transit alternative that enables them to avoid congestion.
    The perfect alternative for customers in the U.S.
    Oakland is an ideal, reliable alternative to the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach for West Coast customers importing goods due to its easy access for existing California shippers, immediate berth availability and fast rail connections into Chicago, Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City. The expanded service will also include Seattle, allowing for new capacity to Pacific Northwest customers. The CMA CGM Group continues to work closely with U.S. ports and other partners to actively develop and implement solutions to make the shipping and logistics supply chain seamless.
    US
    The Group is implementing solutions to assist with the container shortage and port congestion
    The CMA CGM Group has taken several measures to speed up the return of empty containers to Asia and to cut delays at the ports it serves in the U.S., Asia and Europe.
    In the U.S., CMA CGM has doubled the number of dedicated chassis in Southern California, broadened the base of truck providers to get containers in and out of the terminals more quickly, worked with rail partners to bring additional rail cars through Southern California and split calls between ports to increase velocity at berth.
    Globally, the Group has also created agile service solutions for customers in order to redistribute freight to ports less impacted by the congestion. During the second half of 2020, CMA CGM has increased the size of its container fleet by 8.7%, services have been rerouted to clear the build-up of empty containers, and CMA CGM is offering customers alternative solutions that use other types of containers to meet their needs.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 February 3

12:11 GTT technology used in LNG tanks on ultra large container vessels advances further with DNV GL’s approval of its NO96 system
11:48 Teams of diving specialists from all fleets arrived in Sevastopol to prepare for the "Depth" competition
11:25 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in January 2021 fell by 37% YoY
11:17 DEME announces the start of construction of the world’s longest immersed tunnel
11:04 CMA CGM supports American customers with increased capacity in the U.S.
10:44 Ports welcome Scottish Gov't funding for hard-hit fishing harbours
10:36 RINA awarded 7 new builds contract by Royal Bodewes
10:32 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 03, 2021
10:08 NSR cargo traffic grew by 8.3% in January 2021
09:25 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of February 2

2021 February 2

18:37 “K”Line to expand sharing of ship operation data to enhance utilization of big data in the maritime industry
18:04 The leading international maritime trade event SMM DIGITAL starts work
17:52 Bunker prices are flat at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
17:36 Transport Canada’s Ship Safety Bulletin 02/2021 requests notification of any person or crewmember on board having serious illness or COVID-19 symptom
17:33 MSC takes delivery of new cruise ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique
17:29 Green Award Foundation signs contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for Environmental Ship Index
17:03 Onezhsky Shipyard lays down third serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
16:28 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
16:04 Port of Antwerp installs smart bollards with sensors
15:37 DNV GL Maritime CEO bets on gas, methanol and ammonia as most promising marine fuels
15:04 LR boosts cyber capacity in Greece
14:39 Throughput of port Azov in January 2021 surged by 90% YoY
14:15 Crowley gets contract to deliver military specification fuel to remote Aleutian air station
14:00 Temporary Offshore Complex for LNG Transshipment put into operation in Murmansk
13:14 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreements
12:21 46 vessels were repaired at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction Yard in 2020
12:12 Höegh LNG signs all documentation for its 10-year charter with H-Energy
11:53 Saimaa Canal navigation season ends on February 8
11:09 Biorisk rules issued by Bureau Veritas
10:52 Corvette Stoyky and tanker Cola of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet entered the Red Sea
10:30 Baltic Workboats’ first of three 30m hybrid ferry newbuilds for commuters on Germany’s Kiel Canal to go into service soon
10:09 Fincantieri strengthens its merchant ships division
09:41 Finnish UPM considers building biorefinery in Rotterdam
09:33 Oil prices rise on optimism regarding demand
09:27 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Feb 02, 2021
09:17 Baltic Dry Index as of February 1
08:51 Solstad Offshore awarded MHI Vestas with windfarm work contract

2021 February 1

18:36 Viking Line adds new destinations for the summer of 2021
18:16 Nexans wins further contract to bring high-speed connectivity to Brazil’s Amazon region
18:05 Six large investment projects to be implemented in Russia’s Arctic Zone
17:56 Stena Line signs long-term contract in Ventspils
17:37 Transneft increases petroleum products transportation volume to Vysotsk to 3.5 MTPA
17:16 StormGeo establishes local presence in Denmark to better support shipping companies in the region
16:51 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in January 2021 fell by 26.6% YoY
16:28 NAVTOR optimises potential with fleet management and performance move in NavFleet launch
16:06 Royal Niestern Sander shipyard installed a new aft ship on the passenger ship Münsterland
15:52 Damen signs with Ports of Jersey for Shoalbuster 2711
15:52 NOVATEK and Nuovo Pignone signed cooperation agreement on CO2 emissions reduction
15:28 RF Government approves list of Arctic projects eligible to state support
15:04 DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to support COVID-19 vaccination
14:29 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
14:24 American Bureau of Shipping certifies ASCO
14:07 Throughput of Multipurpose Reloading Complex (Ust-Luga) fell by 6.6% in 2020
13:43 The Saimaa Canal traffic ends in week 5
13:16 KN group’s income in 2020 fell to 80.5 million EUR
12:28 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product climbed to RUB 18,894 pmt by 29 January 2021
12:10 “MV Mozart” attacked by pirates
11:52 Steel cutting starts for Russian Crab Group’s first crab-processing vessel
11:31 USCGC Spencer returns home after $10 million cocaine and marijuana bust