2021 February 3 10:36

RINA awarded 7 new builds contract by Royal Bodewes

Royal Bodewes, one of the leading shipbuilding yards in Northern Europe, has awarded RINA a contract for plan approval, supervision during the construction and classification of seven new ships, scheduled for staged delivery from October 2022 onwards. The 5267 GT vessels, which are for the large Irish dry cargo operator Arklow Shipping, will be built in Hoogezand in the Netherlands.

The keel laying was done in December 2020. The complete design package with all drawings, calculations and manuals will be approved by RINA with the design review period over the first half of 2021. Following delivery of the first vessel in the 4th Quarter of 2022, subsequent ships are scheduled every three to four months.

