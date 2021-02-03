2021 February 3 10:08

NSR cargo traffic grew by 8.3% in January 2021

5 foreign-flagged vessels were given permits for navigation in NSR waters

In January 2021, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) totaled 2.59 million tonnes, which is 8.3% more, year-on-year, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says with reference to the Northern Sea Route Administration.

Icebreaking operations in the NSR waters were performed by Admiral Makarov and Krasin icebreakers of Rosmorport and nuclear-powered icebreakers Yamal, Vaigach, Taimyr and 50 Let Pobedy, the latter from January 23.



Icebreaking assistance at Sabetta port was provided by Ob, Tor and Saint-Petersburg icebreakers of Rosmorport, at Dudinka port – Dudinka and Avraamy Zavenyagin icebreakers.



At the Arctic Gate terminal of the Novoportovskoye field, safety of operations was ensured by Aleksandr Sannikov and Andrey Vilkitsky icebreakers.



Water area of the Northern Sea Route is covered with compact one-year ice, in the Gulf of Ob and at the approaches to it – ice ridges of 3-4 points, ice breccia with ice pressure sometimes registered by vessels. Iceberg threat remains at the Cape Zhelaniya and at the approaches to the Boris Vilkitsky Strait.



In the reported period, 5 foreign-flagged vessels were given permits for navigation in NSR waters (versus 6 permits given to foreign-flagged vessels in 2020 with a total number of permits - 9).



The target set for 2020 under the federal project “The Northern Sea Route” was as high as 29 million tonnes with the project aimed at the NSR development to reach annual cargo traffic of 80 million tonnes in 2024. “The Northern Sea Route” project is supervised by Rosatom.

In January-December 2020, cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), totaled 32.97 million tonnes, up 4.7%, year-on-year.



Related links:

NSR cargo traffic grew by 4.2% in 11M’2020 >>>>

NSR cargo traffic can reach 130-160 million tonnes in the future - Konstantin Dolgov >>>>