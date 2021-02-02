2021 February 2 17:29

Green Award Foundation signs contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for Environmental Ship Index

Green Award Foundation (GAF) has signed a contract with the International Association of Ports and Harbours for the management of the Environmental Ship Index programme, Port of Rotterdam reports.

The index shows how ships perform environmentally with respect to air pollution emissions: NOx, SOx, and CO2.

GAF manages a quality mark for the certification of sea-going and inland vessels in which extra investments in vessel quality have been made. The foundation had been involved in testing, managing, and improving the ESI database for more than one and a half years. The two quality brands already cooperate in inspections on board registered vessels.

The Port Authority stimulates sustainable shipping and supports managers of vessels that hold a Green Award or that score well on the Environmental Ship Index. They receive a ‘green discount’ on the port dues they have to pay in Rotterdam. In 2019, the Port Authority sponsored sustainable shipping in this way for approximately €6.8 million.