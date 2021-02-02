2021 February 2 17:03

Onezhsky Shipyard lays down third serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group

The series numbers seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab

On 2 February 2021, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) held a keel-laying ceremony for the third serial crab catching ship of CCa 5712LS design for Russian Crab Group, the shipyard says in a press release.

CCa 5712LS design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg) according to specifications of Russian Crab Group.



The shipyard is currently building the lead and the first serial ships of the series according to a schedule foreseen by the contract.



Russian Crab Group is to get 10 crab catching ships: Onezhsky Shipyard is to build seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab while Okskaya Shipyard is to build three crab processing ships equipped with plants for freezing live and boiled crab. The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group earlier acquired 10 crab lots.

Particulars of Project 5712LS ships for catching and transportation of live crab: LOA - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.6 knots, main engine – 1,620 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 20-24, tanks for transportation of live crab – 640 cbm, live crab capacity – 120 tonnes.

On 8 June 2020, Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) held a keel-laying ceremony under the project on construction of the first crab catching ship of 5712LS series for Russian Crab Group.

Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. The Company’s annual quota is more than 13,000 tons or 19% of total, that is the largest share of quotas within Far Eastern Basin. The company’s vessels extract Red King Crab, Blue King Crab, Brown King Crab, Opilio Snow Crab and Horsehair Crab in Okhotsk Sea, Bering Sea and the Sea of Japan. Russian Crab Group supplies live and cooked-frozen crabs to the USA, Japan, China, South Korea and other countries. The company’s fleet currently numbers 19 vessels.



Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships.



Related links:

Onezhsky Shipyard lays down second serial crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group >>>>

Onezhsky Shipyard held keel-laying ceremony for lead crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group>>>>

Interview with Vladimir Maizus, General Director of Onezhsky Shipyard >>>>

Onezhsky Shipyard held steel cutting ceremony for first crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group >>>>

Russian Crab Group signs contracts on construction of 10 crab catching ships >>>>