2021 February 2 16:28

Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

The difference with the port of Singapore is $15 on the average

According to IAA PortNews, the average indicative prices at the port of Vladivostok as of 2 February 2021 are as follows:

- IFO-380 НS - $330 pmt (up $10 versus the previous period; $20 less than in Singapore)

- MGO- $480 pmt (down $10 versus the Thursday price; $3 more than in Singapore)

- VLSFO 0.5% - $425 (up $20 versus the previous period; $30 less than in Singapore).

The market players say the prices are just indicative with limited volumes of non-compliant fuel oil available and low demand of it in the area.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

From 1 January 2020, the global upper limit on the sulphur content of ships' fuel oil is reduced to 0.50% in the areas beyond ECAs.

IAA PortNews’ analytical product “Price Bulletin” offers detailed indications of bunker fuels in the ports of Russia.